We are reader supported. External links may earn us a commission.

Smart TV

Samsung QN800B Neo QLED 8K Smart TV is now available in 65, 75, and 85-inch options

By Roland Udvarlaki February 24, 2022, 1:30 pm
Samsung Neo QLED 8K Smart TV 2022 Source: Samsung

Samsung today announced that its latest QN800B Neo QLED 8K Smart TVs are now available, and customers can already pre-order, and choose from three sizes, including a 65, 75, and 85-inch. The latest smart TVs come with a bezel-less display, and feature Samsung’s Neural Quantum Processor to upscale and deliver enhanced image quality.

The new QN800B Neo QLED 8K Smart TVs have Quantum Matrix Pro displays with Mini LEDs that provide a more colorful panel with better contrast. The TVs are also equipped with Samsung’s own Neural Quantum Processor 8K chipsets that provide 8k processing and use 20 distinct neural networks to upscale and deliver enhanced picture quality.

Samsung Neo QLED 8K Smart TVs 2022 Source: Samsung

The TVs are less than an inch deep, and can seamlessly blend into all environments thanks to the modern and minimal design. The bezels are also very small, and the design of the TV allows customers to hide the cables out of sight. When it gets to the ports, the TV has 3 USB 2.0 ports, 4 HDMI connections, and an ethernet port.

If you pre-order the new Samsung QN800B Neo QLED 8K Smart TV, you will be eligible for a free, professional in-home installation for a limited time. The 65-inch NEO QLED 8K TV will start at $3,499, the 75-inch model at $4,699, and the 85-inch model for $6,499. All of the smart TVs are available on Samsung’s website.

Samsung Neo QLED 8K Smart TV 2022

Samsung QN800B QLED 8K Smart TV

The brand new Samsung QN800B QLED 8K Smart TVs are now available in 65, 75, and 85-inches. The new models come with Mini LEDs and improved image quality to brighten up your home. The TVs support Dolby Atmos and Object Tracking Sound, and you can pre-order them now.

Read More

 Smart TV

Roku may be planning on making its own TVs

According to a new source familiar with a focus group, Roku may be exploring the idea of manufacturing its own smart TVs, which could run the Roku service to stream online media.

By Roland Udvarlaki February 22, 2022, 10:00 am

Search

Latest Articles

 Phones

Galaxy S22 series demand at an 'all-time high'

Samsung says that the demand for Galaxy S22 series is very high and it has exceeded the company's expectations. You may want to place an order as soon as possible as shipping dates are slipping to April end.

By Sanuj Bhatia February 19, 2022, 4:00 am
Accessories

These are the best colorful Galaxy S22 Plus cases

We included some of the best Samsung Galaxy S22 Plus colorful cases that we could find on Amazon. Our list includes hardshell, silicone, rugged, slim, and lightweight cases with precise cutouts. Check it out!

By Roland Udvarlaki February 19, 2022, 12:00 am