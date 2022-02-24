Samsung QN800B Neo QLED 8K Smart TV is now available in 65, 75, and 85-inch options

Samsung today announced that its latest QN800B Neo QLED 8K Smart TVs are now available, and customers can already pre-order, and choose from three sizes, including a 65, 75, and 85-inch. The latest smart TVs come with a bezel-less display, and feature Samsung’s Neural Quantum Processor to upscale and deliver enhanced image quality.

The new QN800B Neo QLED 8K Smart TVs have Quantum Matrix Pro displays with Mini LEDs that provide a more colorful panel with better contrast. The TVs are also equipped with Samsung’s own Neural Quantum Processor 8K chipsets that provide 8k processing and use 20 distinct neural networks to upscale and deliver enhanced picture quality.

The TVs are less than an inch deep, and can seamlessly blend into all environments thanks to the modern and minimal design. The bezels are also very small, and the design of the TV allows customers to hide the cables out of sight. When it gets to the ports, the TV has 3 USB 2.0 ports, 4 HDMI connections, and an ethernet port.

If you pre-order the new Samsung QN800B Neo QLED 8K Smart TV, you will be eligible for a free, professional in-home installation for a limited time. The 65-inch NEO QLED 8K TV will start at $3,499, the 75-inch model at $4,699, and the 85-inch model for $6,499. All of the smart TVs are available on Samsung’s website.