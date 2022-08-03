Score insane savings on some of Samsung's best smart TVs, thanks to the latest deals at Amazon and Best Buy

Samsung’s displays are some of the best in the tech world, which also explains why its smart TVs are so popular. Indeed, they may not be the most budget-friendly options, but the latest offers will let you take one of these amazing smart TVs home without spending that much.

Savings start with the 55-inch Class Neo QLED 4K QN90B Series Mini LED Quantum smart TV, which currently sells for $1,598. This model usually sells for $1,898, which means that you can save $300 upon purchase. In addition, Samsung’s QN90B series features HDR, Dolby Atmos, Object Tracking Sound+, an anti-glare coating, and Alexa built-in, so you will be able to ask your digital assistant to stream some of your favorite content. And if you want a larger display, you can also consider going for the 65-inch model that sells for $2,098 after seeing a massive $500 discount.

However, the best savings come with the 85-inch model of Samsung’s QN90B series smart TV, which now sells for just $3,798 after seeing a massive $1,200 discount, representing 24 percent savings.

Moving on to Best Buy, we find that you can get your hands on a new 65-inch Samsung Class Q80B QLED 4K Smart Tizen TV for just $1,200 after scoring a $300 discount, which makes this the most affordable option in our selection. You will also find savings on the larger 75 and 85-inch models of Samsung’s Class QN85B Neo QLED 4K Smart Tizen TV options, which also come with a free gift card with your purchase. The best option comes with the 85-inch variant that sells for $3,300 after a $700 discount, and you also get a free $300 gift card.

Finally, we have the Samsung Class Neo QLED 8K QN800B Series Mini LED Quantum Smart TV that now sells for $5,498 after seeing a 15 percent discount that will help you keep $1,000 in your bank account. You will get amazing features but better image quality than most options on this list, thanks to its Quantum Matrix Technology Pro tech and AI-powered 8K.