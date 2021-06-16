Samsung has announced that it has begun mass production of the LPDDR5 UFS-based multichip package (uMCP) memory solution. It integrates the fastest LPDDR5 DRAM with the latest UFS 3.1 NAND flash. Hence, helping clear more space inside the smartphones. The Samsung uMCP is said to deliver flagship-level performance to a much broader range of smartphone users.

The Samsung uMCP is based on the latest mobile DRAM and NAND interfaces. It is claimed to have lightning-fast speed and high storage capacity at very low power. This combination is said to allow numerous 5G applications that were previously only available on premium flagship models. The features include advanced photography, graphics-intensive gaming, and augmented reality (AR).

Samsung says that these capabilities are made possible by a nearly 50% improvement in DRAM performance, from 17 gigabytes per second (GB/s) to 25GB/s, and a doubling of NAND flash performance, from 1.5GB/s to 3GB/s, over the previous LPDDR4X-based UFS 2.2 solution.

Further, uMCP maximizes space efficiency within a smartphone by integrating DRAM and NAND storage into a single compact package. It measures only 11.5mm x 13mm. Hence, allowing more space for other features. The DRAM capacities present here range from 6GB to 12GB, while the available storage options can range from 128GB to 512GB.

“Samsung’s new LPDDR5 uMCP is built upon our rich legacy of memory advancements and packaging know-how, enabling consumers to enjoy uninterrupted streaming, gaming and mixed reality experiences even in lower-tier devices,” said Young-soo Sohn, vice president of the Memory Product Planning Team at Samsung Electronics. “As 5G-compatible devices become more mainstream, we anticipate that our latest multichip package innovation will accelerate the market transition to 5G and beyond, and help to bring the metaverse into our everyday lives a lot faster.”