Samsung Galaxy S20 Ultra
Up next
Author
Tags

The new Samsung Galaxy S20 series has received several updates since it was launched in February. One of these last updates came to give the Galaxy S20 Ultra some issues. Some devices started presenting a green tint on their displays, while others showed slower charging speeds.

Samsung’s software version G988xXXU1ATCT has now been taken down. This software version was causing several Samsung Galaxy S20 Ultra to present issues that affected their displays or batteries. There is no official reason why the update was removed, so we can’t tell whether the update was removed because of the issues with Galaxy S20 Ultra devices since the firmware for the Galaxy S20 and S20+ are still online.

Source SamMobile

You May Also Like

Samsung’s patent application shows a phone with quad curved display

Samsung’s patent application features schematics of a phone whose display is curved on all four sides, while the frame is raised around each corner.
iPhone 11 Pro price in India

Today’s deals include Apple deals, the Moto One Action and more

Today’s deals include refurbished Apple iPhone 11 Pro Max devices, the latest AirPods Pro and some other interesting goodies
iPhone 9 / iPhone SE

The new iPhone 9 or iPhone SE is showing up everywhere

The new iPhone 9 or iPhone SE keeps showing up everywhere, and we are just waiting for it to launch so that we can confirm its name and other rumors