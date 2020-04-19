The new Samsung Galaxy S20 series has received several updates since it was launched in February. One of these last updates came to give the Galaxy S20 Ultra some issues. Some devices started presenting a green tint on their displays, while others showed slower charging speeds.

Samsung’s software version G988xXXU1ATCT has now been taken down. This software version was causing several Samsung Galaxy S20 Ultra to present issues that affected their displays or batteries. There is no official reason why the update was removed, so we can’t tell whether the update was removed because of the issues with Galaxy S20 Ultra devices since the firmware for the Galaxy S20 and S20+ are still online.

Source SamMobile