Samsung Galaxy S20 Ultra
Up next
Author
Tags

The new Samsung Galaxy S20 series has received several updates since it was launched in February. One of these last updates came to give the Galaxy S20 Ultra some issues. Some devices started presenting a green tint on their displays, while others showed slower charging speeds.

Samsung’s software version G988xXXU1ATCT has now been taken down. This software version was causing several Samsung Galaxy S20 Ultra to present issues that affected their displays or batteries. There is no official reason why the update was removed, so we can’t tell whether the update was removed because of the issues with Galaxy S20 Ultra devices since the firmware for the Galaxy S20 and S20+ are still online.

Source SamMobile

You May Also Like
Google Pixel 4a case

Google Pixel 4a cases appear online, reveal the whole design

Google Pixel 4a leaks are coming in at a quick pace. The…
Vivo V19

Vivo V19 leaked live images reveal design ahead of launch

The launch date is not official yet.
OnePlus 8

OnePlus 8 series gets first software update with a ton of optimizations and Live Caption

OnePlus 8 and 8 Pro have started receiving the OxygenOS 10.5.4 update which brings a new video filter feature, double-tap-to-wake in ambient mode, and more.