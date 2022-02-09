Samsung will provide 4 OS upgrades and 5 years of security patches to all 2021 and newer flagships

Samsung is officially the best in the Android world when it gets to providing updates for the longest

Samsung just announced the latest Samsung Galaxy S22, Galaxy S22 Plus, and Galaxy S22 Ultra flagship smartphones, alongside the Galaxy Tab S8 series. While the highlight of the event was the smartphones, Samsung also announced a massive commitment, that is, that it will provide 4 OS upgrades and 5 years of security patches to all flagship devices made in 2021 and older, including tablets, smartwatches, and even some select Galaxy A-series devices.

Samsung made a commitment in August last year to provide 4 years of software support and four years of security patches to its flagship devices. The previous commitment was already excellent, and one of the best in the Android world. It appears that Samsung doesn’t just want to be the best, but also a leading example on how to do this properly. In today's latest announcement, Samsung confirmed that select devices made in 2021 and later will be able to receive 4 OS updates and 5 years of security patches.

Eligible Galaxy devices with four generations of One UI and five years of security updates include:

Galaxy S Series : Galaxy S22, S22+, S22 Ultra as well as Galaxy S21, S21+, S21 Ultra, S21 FE and upcoming S series devices

: Galaxy S22, S22+, S22 Ultra as well as Galaxy S21, S21+, S21 Ultra, S21 FE and upcoming S series devices Galaxy Z Series : Galaxy Z Fold3, Galaxy Z Flip3 and upcoming Z series devices

: Galaxy Z Fold3, Galaxy Z Flip3 and upcoming Z series devices Galaxy A Series : upcoming select A series devices

: upcoming select A series devices Galaxy Tablets: Galaxy Tab S8, S8+, S8 Ultra and upcoming Tab S series devices

Eligible Galaxy devices with up to four years of One UI Watch and Wear OS Powered by Samsung include:

Galaxy Watch: Galaxy Watch4, Galaxy Watch4 Classic and upcoming Galaxy Watch series devices

Are you upgrading to the newly announced Galaxy S22 series, or are you going to hold on to your Galaxy S21 series for a little longer? Let us know in the comments!

There are the new Samsung Galaxy S22 series

Samsung Galaxy S22 The Samsung Galaxy S22 comes with a flagship 4nm chipset, a three-camera setup on the back that is capable of capturing important memories both day and night, and a long battery life that can last a full day on a single charge. If you want a compact and stylish device, the Galaxy S22 is one of the best devices to get in 2022.

Samsung Galaxy S22 Plus Samsung Galaxy S22 Plus features a larger 6.6-inch display, and comes with the same 4nm flagship chipset as the standard Galaxy S22. It has three cameras to capture your best and most memorable moments, and it has advanced night photography features for better low-light performance. It’s the best flagship device from Samsung, including all of the essential features and some more for good measure.

Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra is the most advanced smartphone in the Galaxy S lineup. It has a massive display, a flagship chipset, plenty of RAM and storage, and the beloved S Pen. If you’re looking for the ultimate and best smartphone experience, you can’t go wrong with the Galaxy S22 Ultra.

