Samsung has lately been on a roll when it comes to releasing updates for its high-end and upper mid-range phones, but the track record hasn’t always been as impressive. And in the past, I haven’t had a very good experience with receiving timely updates, if at all, even on a few pricey Samsung phones. However, the company is now trying to change that with a major announcement – four years of assured updates for its Galaxy phones and tablets.

“Samsung Electronics announced today Galaxy devices will now receive regular security updates for a minimum of four years after the initial phone release. By extending support for security updates delivered on a monthly or quarterly basis[1], Samsung is giving users peace of mind knowing their data is protected for as long as they use their Galaxy device.”

Samsung is also showing some love to entry-level Galaxy phones

The company has announced a list of phones and tablets that are eligible for its 4-year assured software update program, which includes both flagships as well as some dirt-cheap models in the Galaxy M-series. Following is the complete list:

Galaxy Foldable devices : Fold, Fold 5G, Z Fold2, Z Fold2 5G, Z Flip, Z Flip 5G

: Fold, Fold 5G, Z Fold2, Z Fold2 5G, Z Flip, Z Flip 5G Galaxy S series : S10, S10+, S10e, S10 5G, S10 Lite, S20, S20 5G, S20+, S20+ 5G, S20 Ultra, S20 Ultra 5G, S20 FE, S20 FE 5G, S21 5G, S21+ 5G, S21 Ultra 5G

: S10, S10+, S10e, S10 5G, S10 Lite, S20, S20 5G, S20+, S20+ 5G, S20 Ultra, S20 Ultra 5G, S20 FE, S20 FE 5G, S21 5G, S21+ 5G, S21 Ultra 5G Galaxy Note series : Note10, Note10 5G, Note10+, Note10+ 5G, Note10 Lite, Note20, Note20 5G, Note20 Ultra, Note20 Ultra 5G

: Note10, Note10 5G, Note10+, Note10+ 5G, Note10 Lite, Note20, Note20 5G, Note20 Ultra, Note20 Ultra 5G Galaxy A series : A10, A10e, A10s, A20, A20s, A30, A30s, A40, A50, A50s, A60, A70, A70s, A80, A90 5G, A11, A21, A21s, A31, A41, A51, A51 5G, A71, A71 5G, A02s, A12, A32 5G, A42 5G

: A10, A10e, A10s, A20, A20s, A30, A30s, A40, A50, A50s, A60, A70, A70s, A80, A90 5G, A11, A21, A21s, A31, A41, A51, A51 5G, A71, A71 5G, A02s, A12, A32 5G, A42 5G Galaxy M series : M10s, M20, M30, M30s, M40, M11, M12, M21, M31, M31s, M51

: M10s, M20, M30, M30s, M40, M11, M12, M21, M31, M31s, M51 Galaxy XCover series : XCover4s, XCover FieldPro, XCover Pro

: XCover4s, XCover FieldPro, XCover Pro Galaxy Tab series: Tab Active Pro, Tab Active3, Tab A 8 (2019), Tab A with S Pen, Tab A 8.4 (2020), Tab A7, Tab S5e, Tab S6, Tab S6 5G, Tab S6 Lite, Tab S7, Tab S7+

Do keep in mind as a smartphone model or tablet gets a few generations older, the monthly security updates will be turned into a quarterly update cycle, as is the norm. A couple of months ago, Google also announced that it has partnered with Qualcomm to ensure that phones that come equipped with Snapdragon processors will get up to four years of assured updates and software version upgrades.