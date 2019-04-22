Android

Samsung postpones Galaxy Fold launch event in China (Update)

Update: A Korea Herald report makes the connection and says that the events were postponed “in order to review the screen problem raised by US-based journalists”. 

The Samsung Galaxy Fold launch event in China has been reportedly delayed, according to a recent report. The reason allegedly cited has nothing to do with the device, even though some of them are breaking, and everything to do with the venue, even though other activities related to the event have also been delayed or canceled.

Furthermore, The Verge reports that events in Shanghai and Hong Kong, scheduled for this week’s Tuesday and Wednesday, have also been delayed or rescheduled, with Samsung offering no official comment at this time.

Reports have surfaced over the past couple of days of Galaxy Fold devices breaking. Samsung said  it “will thoroughly inspect these units in person to determine the cause of the matter”, but it doesn’t seem to affect, for the time being, the U.S. launch which is set for April 26.

