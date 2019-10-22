Samsung planning to sell 6 million foldable next year

Foldable smartphones are in their infancy. The Huawei Mate X isn’t even available yet, being postponed, and the Samsung Galaxy Fold is dealing with issues, both present, and past. That, however, doesn’t affect Samsung in dreaming big, as the company aims to sell more than six million foldable devices next year, according to a recent ETNews report.

Based on the reported success of the Galaxy Fold, which, despite all of its issues, managed to allegedly sell 500,000 units, Samsung considered raising targets and goals to 10 million foldable devices next year, but apparently settled for the more modest, 6 million number.

This could very well be thinking for the future but Samsung is betting big on foldable devices. Six million might be a small number in the grand scheme of Android flagship devices, but it’s a fairly large number for a niche product that also cost a lot more than the most expensive non-foldable flagship.