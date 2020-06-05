Samsung Galaxy Note 20 is still a few months away from its official debut going by the company’s typical launch cycle, but it appears that the ongoing pandemic won’t derail its arrival or even delay it. As per a fresh leak that cites Samsung sources, the company is planning to hold an online Galaxy Unpacked event on August 5.

Donga reports that talks are currently underway to finalize August 5 for an online event where the Galaxy Note 20 and Note 20+ will debut. Reputed leaker IceUniverse also mentioned the same date in a recent Weibo post and revealed a huge lineup of devices that will break cover at event.

Aside from the Galaxy Note 20 series, the August 5 Galaxy Unpacked event will also witness the launch of Galaxy Fold 2 and Galaxy Z Flip 5G foldable phones. Plus, the company is also claimed to reveal the Galaxy Tab S7 and Galaxy Tab S7+ flagship Android tablets, and the Galaxy Watch 2 smartwatch that might bring back the physical rotating bezel.