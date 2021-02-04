Samsung is prepping to launch a phone with a 7000mAh battery. It could be a Galaxy F-series device. The phone, Galaxy F62 is expected to sport a 64MP primary rear camera. It could be launched with an Exynos SoC that has a Geekbench multi-core score of 2,401 and outperforms Qualcomm Snapdragon 765G. It has received various certifications, including the Bureau of India Standards (BIS), and Bluetooth SIG.

The information comes from MySmartPrice in collaboration with tipster Ishan Agarwal who reported that the Samsung Galaxy F62 might pack a 7000mAh battery. It may carry model number SM-E625F. It is rumored to feature a 6.7-inch sAMOLED display. The smartphone could be launched in Blue and Green color options.

Image Credits: 91Mobiles

As per the report, the Galaxy F62 will sport a quad rear camera setup led by a 64MP primary camera housed in a square camera module. The megapixel count and type of the other three sensors remain unknown. On the front might lie a 32MP selfie shooter. It could run Android 11-based One UI 3.1 out-of-the-box. Further, the upcoming Samsung smartphone with a massive 7000mAh battery could come with 6GB of RAM and 128GB of internal storage. There is no word on fast charging capabilities, and Samsung is yet to officially tease the device.

According to tipster Mukul Sharma (tweet), the Galaxy F62 will be powered by an Exynos chipset that will outperform the Snapdragon 765G SoC. It could be a mid-range device. The tipster also said that the phone will offer a flagship-level experience. The handset has been spotted on Samsung’s India Support Page.

The launch date of the Samsung Galaxy F62 remains unknown. However, it we take the frequency of leaks into consideration, the launch doesn’t seem far away, and the device could be launched as early as this month. Meanwhile, Samsung is also prepping to launch the Galaxy A52.