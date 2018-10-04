Android

Samsung may be the first to launch a phone with 4 rear facing cameras

Samsung has started to take a very aggressive strategy to make more people start buying their mid-range smartphones. It started with a smartphone with a triple camera in its main shooter, and now it seems that it’s ready to add one more lens to the camera in a smartphone of the Galaxy A series.

All About Samsung has published some details that belong to the Samsung Galaxy A9. In this list, we find a quad-camera setup. We’re supposed to get a 24MP f/1.7 main shooter, 5MP f/2.2 depth sensor, 8MP f/2.4 super-wide angle cam with 120° field of view, and a 10MP f/2.4 telephoto camera with 2x zoom. For the rest of the specifications of the device, we find a Qualcomm Snapdragon 660 processor, 6GB of RAM and 128GB of expandable storage, a 6.28” AMOLED screen, an 8MP selfie camera and a 3,720mAh battery with USB-C connectivity.

We will probably get more information about this during Samsung’s event on October 11th, but until then, this is only a rumor that makes us wonder, just how many cameras will we get on Samsung’s next flagships?

