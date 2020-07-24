We may earn a commission for purchases made using our links.

Earlier this year in May, Samsung revealed that the company will soon launch an ‘innovative debit card backed by a cash management account’ by collaborating with SoFi. Today, the company has announced that customers in the US can now register to access the new mobile-first money management system called Samsung Money by SoFi.

Samsung Money by SoFi

Money by SoFi offers a cash management account that works in tandem with Samsung Pay, a debit card created in collaboration with Mastercard, and unlocks some exclusive benefits as well that will offer discounts on smartphones, accessories, and a host of appliances. The official press release mentions that there won’t be any account fees, overdraft fees, or transfer fees of any kind for creating an account.

Samsung Money by SoFi

Samsung says that as soon as users fund their new Samsung Money by SoFi account, they will instantly get a digital debit card that can be accessed from their Samsung Pay wallet while the physical card will arrive later. Users will also get reward points for every purchase they make. Additionally, the account management system is backed by the company’s own Knox security system.

You May Also Like
Google announces new skill training programs to help people get high-paying jobs
The company is also offering 100,000 need-based scholarships to help applicants complete its new career certificate courses.
Google reveals a major Gmail redesign with deeper Meet, Chat and Docs integration
Google essentially wants to turn Gmail into a one-stop-shop for all your work needs and the goal is to bring all productivity apps in one place.
Reddit finally brings support for native image galleries
Users will only be allowed to add 20 photos in an image gallery, but the company plans to add support for more media types such as videos and GIFs soon.