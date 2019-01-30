Android

Samsung Pay on Galaxy S10 to include a cryptocurrency wallet?

Contents

Trademark filings were uncovered back in December last year, when Samsung filed to protect monikers like Blockchain KeyStore, Blockchain key box, and Blockchain Core. We knew it had something to do with wallets and cryptocurrency, and we received confirmation last week. A leak was showing off Blockchain KeyStore running on the Galaxy S10.

A new report from Korea claims that Samsung will include a cryptocurrency wallet with Samsung Pay on the Galaxy S10. Citing unnamed industry sources, The Korea Herald reports that Samsung will be expanding its mobile payment strategy. Said expansion would materialize in the inclusion of blockchain technology, via a new crypto currency wallet system.

Apparently, Samsung Pay is rather popular in Korea, a country where the virtual currency system has been already adopted by some companies. “The arrival of the new Samsung phones could start popularization of the crypto currency wallet system in Korea“, said an unnamed industry official, cited by the report.

Discuss This Post

Share This Post

Watch the Latest Pocketnow Videos

Source
The Korea Herald
Posted In
Android, Phones
Tags
Android, cryptocurrency, Galaxy S10, News, Samsung, Samsung Pay
, , , , ,
About The Author
Anton D. Nagy
Anton is the Editor-in-Chief of Pocketnow. As publication leader, he aims to bring Pocketnow even closer to you. His vision is mainly focused on, and oriented towards, the audience. Anton’s ambition, adopted by the entire team, is to transform Pocketnow into a reference media outlet.