Samsung Pay on Galaxy S10 to include a cryptocurrency wallet?

Trademark filings were uncovered back in December last year, when Samsung filed to protect monikers like Blockchain KeyStore, Blockchain key box, and Blockchain Core. We knew it had something to do with wallets and cryptocurrency, and we received confirmation last week. A leak was showing off Blockchain KeyStore running on the Galaxy S10.

A new report from Korea claims that Samsung will include a cryptocurrency wallet with Samsung Pay on the Galaxy S10. Citing unnamed industry sources, The Korea Herald reports that Samsung will be expanding its mobile payment strategy. Said expansion would materialize in the inclusion of blockchain technology, via a new crypto currency wallet system.

Apparently, Samsung Pay is rather popular in Korea, a country where the virtual currency system has been already adopted by some companies. “The arrival of the new Samsung phones could start popularization of the crypto currency wallet system in Korea“, said an unnamed industry official, cited by the report.