Samsung has applied for a patent under “reusable packaging box.” It features a reusable packaging box that combines an inner cushion and an outer protective layer.

Pollution caused by large corporations especially within the electronics industry has been a big debate for decades. Hence, if implemented, the reusable packaging box could reduce disposable products and reduce its impact on the environment.

Packaging waste is one of the major polluting concern for Samsung as it is one of the biggest sellers in the electronics industry. Hence, the development of reusable packaging box could have a great impact on environmental protection during product distribution.

The new method of packaging will allow Samsung to source supplies for its products from used and recyclable materials. Therefore, fully optimizing and reducing waste during assembly.

Source – ETNews