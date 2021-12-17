Samsung patents a new foldable with a sliding display

According to a new patent filed by Samsung at WIPO (Wolrd Intelectual Property Organisation), the company may be working on a new foldable smartphone that could have both foldable and a slidable mechanism to roll out the display, further extending the over screen real-estate.

According to 91Mobiles, the patent was filed back in June this year, and it was only published today, on December 16. The patent description reads that it’s an “electronic device capable of folding and sliding operations.” Images were also included, which show off how a potential foldable device could work in practice.

The images show how the foldable smartphone could have a foldable display, similar to the Galaxy Z Fold 3, and a sliding mechanism, allowing the panel to roll out freely. We don’t know how such a mechanism would work in practice or whether this would be automated or triggered by specific user actions.

Samsung is already a few generations in the foldable smartphone business, and the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 3 and Galaxy Z Flip 3 are the most innovative flagships yet from the company. While Samsung has quite a bit of experience with foldable smartphones, it hasn’t yet revealed a rollable design for its smartphones that would make sense from a consumer standpoint. The company has made rollable display panels and even TVs in the past, but it hasn’t experimented on such a small form factor publicly, and it’ll be interesting to find out how it manages to eliminate a lot of the problems.

Unfortunately, the patent doesn’t tell us much, and we have no specifications on what to expect. It’s also worth noting that patents often turn out to be experiments and prototypes, and they often don’t turn into real products, so take this with a grain of salt.