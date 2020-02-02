Samsung Squircular smartphone
A new patent from Samsung has surfaced online. It shows a smartphone with 3 displays and a curved top and bottom. It appears to comprise of three separate displays.

Looking at the images provided, the main screen is noticeably larger than the other two. The three displays combine to showcase a “squircular” display – as mentioned in the patent description.

The top and bottom circular displays contain various app icons that can be interacted with. Hence, making them serve a functional purpose alongside a unique appearance.

The device is revealed to have minimal side bezels and a thin head and chin. It might be a patent but the design doesn’t seem far fetched.

Source: LetsGoDigital

