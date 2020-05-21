Samsung and Facebook

Samsung has partnered with Facebook to train offline retailers go digital in India. It will enable thousands of the company’s offline partners become part of online ecosystem and reach out to a larger base of consumers.

It will enable consumers to purchase Galaxy smartphones through the social media pages of their local retailers.

In the first phase, Samsung and Facebook have already trained more than 800 offline retailers. More training sessions are scheduled for the coming weeks. The training is majorly focusing on enabling offline retailers to build a digital presence through the Facebook family of apps – Facebook, Messenger, Instagram, and WhatsApp.

It is expected to help the offline retailers grow their business as they discover more local consumers online.

Consumers can order the Samsung smartphones via WhatsApp by contacting the local retailers on retailer’s WhatsApp Business app. The order will be home delivered.

