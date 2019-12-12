With 2019 coming to an end, it’s time to look back on companies, and their performance, throughout the year. We’ve recently seen market share and shipment volume numbers for smartphones in general, and now we’re focusing on 5G, which will really start expanding in 2020.

According to numbers from IHS Markit, cited by DigiTimes, Samsung is dominating the 5G smartphone market. The South Korean tech giant sold 3.2 million 5G smartphones in the third quarter alone, accounting for 74% of the global market.

Samsung has come out of the gate running in the initial stage of the 5G smartphone business. The company successfully capitalized on its home-field advantage in the fast-developing South Korean market to rapidly ramp up shipments. Samsung also has moved quickly to fill out its 5G smartphone line, giving it the largest portfolio of any brand. Gerrit Schneemann, senior analyst for smartphones at IHS

Said global market is 4.3-million-unit large, and, according to IHS. Samsung doubled its shipments of 5G smartphones in the third quarter compared to the 1.5 million units shipped in Q2.

Despite accounting for more than half of the global smartphone market, Chinese smartphone makers have only managed to ship 17% of the total 5G smartphones in the third quarter of 2019.

Source: DigiTimes