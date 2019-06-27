Samsung to launch a second foldable smartphone ahead of Huawei’s first

The Korea Herald is citing The Investor in writing about Samsung’s plan to release multiple foldable devices, including an out-folding smartphone. After criticizing the form factor, it seems like Samsung is not only embracing it, but the report suggests that this particular out-folding Samsung smartphone, its second foldable device after the Galaxy Fold, will arrive before Huawei’s take on it with the Mate X.

The Galaxy Fold is still nowhere to be found despite being ready for the market, but Samsung promises it won’t affect the Note10 launch. The Huawei Mate X has been postponed due to slow 5G roll-out, as it is a 5G-enabled phone, though earlier reports claimed that the delay is due to Huawei running more tests, trying to avoid a Samsung-like flop.

The launch date has yet to be unveiled, but it’s likely to be earlier than the date set for Huawei. Suppliers have already begun mass-producing major parts, and possibly even the phone itself — source

We’ve recently heard several reports of Samsung’s possible upcoming foldable devices, including a clamshell-like foldable, as well as an out-folding phone patent with a curved edge display.