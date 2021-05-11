We are still trying to get used to the new normal, where we have to wear a mask every time we go out, where we have to practice social distancing, and most importantly, avoid crowds. The ongoing pandemic has changed the world in so many ways, giving us more digital presentations to compensate for the cancellation of in-person events. The first one to get canceled was MWC, back in February 2020 after several companies decided it was best to bail instead of risking possible contagions of their personnel and more people. Now, as we get closer to the next MWC 2021, Samsung and other companies have also decided that in-person attendance is not in their best interests.

The Mobile World Congress is usually held in February, but given the special situation we live in, it has been rescheduled to take place from June 28 through July 1. The upcoming MWC has been planned to hold in-person presentations. However, we are starting to see some companies opting out. For instance, Samsung has already emitted an official statement explaining why it has decided not to attend this in-person event.

“The health and safety of our employees, partners and customers is our number one priority, so we have made the decision to withdraw from exhibiting in-person at this year’s MWC.”

“We look forward to participating virtually and continuing to work with GSMA and industry partners to advance new mobile experiences.”

Within the international companies that have announced their withdrawals, we find Sony, Nokia, and Ericsson. KT Corp, one of the local firms, has also chosen not to participate in in-person exhibitions at the upcoming MWC event.

Now, we are still not sure if LG will make an appearance since the company has decided to shut down its smartphone business, but it could arrive as part of its LG Uplus Corp, as it’s one of the largest telecom firms in the country. We must also remember that LG was the first company to bail on last year’s MWC, so now we have to wait and see if the upcoming event doesn’t end up being canceled altogether.

Source SamMobile