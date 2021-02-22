samsung frame
The Frame 2021

Samsung announced an updated line-up of The Frame TV as well as new Neo QLED TV models back in January, some of which went-up for pre-orders earlier this month. Today, the company has revealed the pre-order details for its QLED 4K TV models viz. Q60A, Q70A, Q80A as well as the 2021 portfolio of The Frame TVs. 

Starting with the lifestyle-centric The Frame, the 2021 refresh is said to be almost half as thin as its predecessors and comes with new detachable bezels that will be sold in a choice of five color options and two styles – Modern and Beveled. It now comes in a 43-inch size as well that can be used in both portrait and landscape orientation. And a paid subscription to the Samsung Art Store service will give you access to over 1400 art pieces that can be used as wallpaper on the TV.

As for the pricing, the 43-inch model of The Frrame will cost you $999.99, while the 50-inch and 55-inch models of The Frame will set you back by $1,299.99 and $1,499.99 respectively. As for the larger 65-inch and 75-inch models, buyers will have to shell out $1,999.99 and $2,999.99 respectively. 

Samsung Q80A

Coming to the Samsung QLED 4K TV lineup, the high-end Samsung Q80A 4K QLED TV lineup starts at $1,299.99 for the 55-inch model and goes up to $3,699.99 for the largest 85-inch version. In case you’re wondering, 65-inch and 75-inch models are on the table as well. 

Samsung QLED 4K Q70A

Sitting a notch below is the Samsung Q70A QLED 4K TV range, which has a starting price of $949.99 for the 55-inch model, and climbs up to $2,999.99 for the 85-inch variant. If you dig something intermediate between those two size extremes, Samsung is also selling 65-inch and 75-inch models of the Q70A QLED 4K TV as well.  

Samsung QLED 4K Q60A

As for the Samsung Q60A 4K QLED TV lineup, it has a base price of $549.99 for the 43-inch version, and goes all the way up to $2,599.99 for the 85-inch version. You can also choose from amongst 50-inch, 55-inch, 60-inch, 65-inch, 70-inch, and 75-inch models of the Q70A 4K QLED TV range.  

Buy Samsung Q60A QLED 4K TV
Buy Samsung Q70A QLED 4K TV
Buy Samsung Q80A QLED 4K TV

I’ve been writing about consumer technology for over three years now, having worked with names such as NDTV and Beebom in the past. Aside from covering the latest news, I’ve reviewed my fair share of devices ranging from smartphones and laptops to smart home devices. I also have interviewed tech execs and appeared as a host in YouTube videos talking about the latest and greatest gadgets out there.
