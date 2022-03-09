Samsung opens up with official comments on throttling the Galaxy S22 & other flagships

Samsung was recently found throttling apps on its Galaxy smartphones. It was found that a service called Game Optimization Service on Samsung Galaxy flagships, including the new Galaxy S22, was throttling the performance of some apps while allowing benchmark apps to run at full scale. Samsung came out with an official statement saying it will address the issue and will release an update for the affected device which will allow users to run all the apps at full performance.

The company has now posted a list of FAQs (which is in the Korean language) about the behavior of GOS and the future plans for it. Samsung writes that GOS "optimizes" CPU and GPU performance of the Galaxy devices so that excessive heat isn't generated. The company reiterates that an update will be released which will bring a toggle to allow apps to run at full scale.

Samsung argues that the list of 10,000 apps that was published on the internet isn't a list of apps that is throttled by GOS. Instead, the list allows Samsung Galaxy devices to determine "whether a newly installed app is a game or not." The company confirmed in its FAQ that the "benchmark tool is not a gaming app, so it is not covered by GOS." Samsung also says that it might allow users to completely disable GOS service on Galaxy smartphones.

One interesting thing Samsung includes in its FAQ is that the company won't free repairs due to overheating if the user is found using the performance priority toggle. However, the free service will be offered if the smartphone is within its warranty duration.

The new measures by Samsung feel like the company cares about the performance of its devices and how the users perceive Samsung smartphones. However, the damage is done. Geekbench has delisted four Galaxy flagships from its website. Moreover, Samsung Electronics chief TM Roh is reportedly under scrutiny.

Via: Android Authority