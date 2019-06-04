After LG, Samsung opens 6G research center in Korea

5G is the next big thing, and the buzzword for this year, and probably 2020. However, while network operators are just now, some of them, rolling out 5G in select markets, other countries are building national 5G network infrastructure. Smartphone manufacturers are just now starting to unveil 5G-capable devices, so it’s safe to assume it will become part of our lives in the next couple of years.

Still, some OEMs are already looking towards the future. LG has opened a 6G research center at the beginning of the year, and it’s now time for the other Korean giant, Samsung, to do the same. Korea is the country with the best 5G penetration, and chances are it will be a pioneer in 6G as well.

Operating under Samsung Research, the newly formed Advanced Communications Research Center is located in Seoul.

The current team on telecommunications technology standards has been expanded to start leading research on the 6G network

The Korea Herald reports that Samsung Research is not only focusing on the sixth-generation telecommunications network, but it also conducts R&D activities on artificial intelligence and robotics.