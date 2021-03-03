Samsung doesn’t have a particularly stellar record of preventing its upcoming products from getting leaked. But occasionally, the company finds itself doing an oopsie or two. The latest one involves not one, but two yet-to-be-launched devices – the Galaxy A52 5G mid-ranger and the rugged Galaxy Xcover 5 – both of which have been leaked extensively in the past few weeks. The Korean electronics behemoth listed the two aforementioned phones on its official Android security update database.

Interestingly, names of both the devices have now been removed from the database, but screenshots floating on the internet suggest that a mistake was made on Samsung’s part. And to further compound Samsung’s woes, leaks have revealed almost everything about the Galaxy A52 5G, including detailed specs, pricing information, and have given us a clear look at its design as well.

The Samsung Galaxy A52 5G will reportedly arrive rocking a 6.5-inch FHD+ (2400 x 1080 pixels) Super AMOLED display with an impressive 120Hz refresh rate – a first for a non-flagship Samsung smartphone. Inside, you’ll find the Qualcomm Snapdragon 750G serving as the brains, assisted by 6/8 GB of RAM and 128/256 GB of onboard storage.

In the camera department, you’ll come across four lenses at the back that include a 64MP primary shooter, sitting alongside an 8MP ultra-wide-angle snapper, a 5MP macro camera, and a 2MP depth sensor. Selfie and video-calling responsibilities on the IP67-certified phone will be shouldered by a 32MP snapper. A 4,500mAh battery with support for 25W fast charging will be there to provide the juice.

Samsung Galaxy A52 5G in all its glory (Image: Twitter / @rquandt)

READ MORE : Samsung’s rugged Galaxy XCover 5 passes by Bluetooth SIG ahead of imminent launch

As for the Galaxy Xcover 5, this upcoming rugged phone will reportedly offer a 5.34-inch display with a lowly HD+ (1600 x 900 pixels) resolution. The make of SoC powering it is unclear, but it will be accompanied by 4 gigs of RAM and 64GB of onboard storage. It is rumored to come equipped with a 16MP rear camera, 5MP front snapper, and a rather small 3,000mAh battery with 15W fast charging chops.