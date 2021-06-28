At the Mobile World Congress today, Samsung has finally revealed some of the missing information about the Google partnership that focuses on drastically improving Wear OS, and improving the user experience and compatibility.

The new interface is designed to make the Galaxy Watch and smartphone experience more deeply connected. Samsung also confirmed that One UI Watch will be available for Galaxy Watch on the new, unified platform it jointly built with Google, bringing performance enhancements, a more seamless experience between the Watch and Android smartphones, and access to an even greater number of applications.Samsung has also revealed that its upcoming Galaxy Watch will be the first to feature the new unified platform and One UI Watch. The new watch will debut at an Unpacked event later this summer.

Once you install a watch-compatible app onto your smartphone, it will be downloaded onto your smartwatch. Any customization that is then made on the phone, it will automatically be reflected on the watch as well. If a call or message is blocked on the watch itself, it will be blocked on the phone too.

Samsung says that the new unified platform will open up new features and integrations with popular third party apps, such as Spotify, Calm, YouTube Music, Strava to name a few. These apps can be downloaded from the Google Play Store directly on the Galaxy Watch.

In addition to the new features, Samsung will also be bringing an improved watch face design tool to make it easier to create new watch faces. Samsung says that developers will be able to create new designs later this year, which will offer more customization options than ever before.

Samsung has also shown us a teaser of its upcoming Galaxy Watch, which will also be the first to feature One UI Watch and the new unified platform. The watch will debut at a Samsung Unpacked event later this summer.

Unfortunately, Samsung has not talked about any hardware at this event, however it has confirmed that the new Galaxy Watch, or perhaps watches will be coming later this summer, which is when we’d expect the release of the Samsung Galaxy Watch Active 4 and Galaxy Watch 4.

What are your thoughts about the newly announced unified platform, its features and design? What do you think of Samsung’s take with its own One UI Watch interface? Let us know your thoughts in the comments!