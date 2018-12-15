Samsung One UI teaser, ASUS is focusing on gaming phones | Pocketnow Daily
On Pocketnow Daily, Samsung just launched the first teaser showing us what to expect from One UI. ASUS is making some changes in their executive branch and will now be focusing on their ROG phones instead of the ZenFone. Apple warns of major challenges if its Chinese sales ban takes hold. Analyst Ming-chi Kuo predicts that Apple will have a 10% deficit in Q1 on 2019 despite suppliers claiming sales are fine. We end today’s show with deals for the Sony Xperia XZ2 Compact.
- Samsung gives us a peek at its newest One UI on Android Pie
- Executive shuffle at ASUS means less ZenFone, more ROG Phone
- Apple predicts dire consequences settling with Qualcomm over China iPhone ban
- Ming-Chi Kuo keeps on lowering his estimates for iPhone sales
- B&H has great deals on the Sony Xperia XZ2 Compact, XA2 and XA2 Ultra
