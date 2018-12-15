Samsung One UI teaser, ASUS is focusing on gaming phones | Pocketnow Daily

Huawei Mate 20 Pro: Welcome to a Higher Intelligence

On Pocketnow Daily, Samsung just launched the first teaser showing us what to expect from One UI. ASUS is making some changes in their executive branch and will now be focusing on their ROG phones instead of the ZenFone. Apple warns of major challenges if its Chinese sales ban takes hold. Analyst Ming-chi Kuo predicts that Apple will have a 10% deficit in Q1 on 2019 despite suppliers claiming sales are fine. We end today’s show with deals for the Sony Xperia XZ2 Compact.



