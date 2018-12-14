Samsung gives us a peek at its newest One UI on Android Pie

Samsung is making important changes in its Galaxy devices to make them more appealing to customers. They have included more premium features in mid-range smartphones, and they have been working on a new UI that is called One UI.

Samsung has recently posted a video on YouTube where it shows off its new user interface called One UI. This is the same UI that was mentioned during Samsung’s developer conference back in November. It basically tries to imitate the company’s design in its flagship devices. We could be getting closer to an official launch, maybe with the Android 9 update that will arrive in the Samsung Galaxy S9 and Note 9. We only have to wait a bit longer, until the chaebol can deliver a stable version.