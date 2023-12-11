Key Takeaways The Samsung Galaxy S24 series will be announced in mid-January and will come with new generative AI features inspired by Google's Pixel devices.

One UI 6.1 update will introduce AI-generated wallpapers, new photo editing tools, and an "Auto format" feature for Samsung Notes.

The Galaxy S24 series will also feature the AI Live Translate Call feature and enhanced battery protection options.

The new Samsung Galaxy S24 series is expected to be announced earlier, sometime in mid-January. While we’re awaiting new leaks, it looks like we now have more information about the upcoming Samsung One UI 6.1 update. The new software update will reportedly include a plethora of new generative AI features, inspired by Google’s Pixel devices.

The new Galaxy S24 series will come with several new software and hardware features, and today, we get to take a closer look at a leak revealing some of the new generative AI features in the software that’ll likely be installed on the latest flagships. The new images were shared by Benit Bruhner Pro on X, formerly Twitter (via SamMobile).

New AI-Generated Wallpapers

Google highlighted the new AI-generated wallpaper feature during the Google I/O developer keynote, and it was often highlighted as a key feature on Android 14 and the latest generation of Pixel smartphones. This feature will make it to Galaxy smartphones in One UI 6.1, allowing users to enter different prompts and generate wallpapers. The lockscreen will gain the ability to add portrait and weather effects.

New photo editing features

One UI 6.1 will provide even more tools for users to play with. The latest new feature to come to the photos editor is the ability to relocate objects through the intuitive drag-and-drop gesture. Subjects will be easily selectable on images, allowing users to move them anywhere they choose.

Another interesting new feature is the ability to expand images and fill them with realistic auto-generated content. For instance, if you have a picture of a dog that’s not straight, you’ll be able to crop the photo and fill it with the background to get the full picture in high resolution, without any distortion. Additionally, the photo editor will enable users to redo and undo edits.

Samsung Notes

Samsung Notes will now feature an “Auto format” feature that’ll enable users to turn large blocks of text into easy-to-read bullet points. The feature will also support handwritten notes, enabling users to convert them to text automatically, and speeding up the process of digital notetaking and editing.

Translate Calls

Samsung announced its own AI model called Gauss. The company revealed the AI Live Translate Call feature earlier in November, and we already know that the feature will make it first to the Galaxy S24 series, and later, presumably, other Galaxy smartphones too.

As the name implies, the feature will enable users to translate phone calls in real-time. Once you pick up the phone, you’ll be greeted with a translated response in your language, virtually removing language barriers.

Additionally, Voice Focus will enable users to remove background noise from calls, allowing the other recipient to hear you more clearly without any disruptions or popping sounds.

Battery Protection

Battery protection features were already part of One UI, but it looks like Samsung wants to take it to another level with even more features that offer more flexibility. In the new One UI 6.1 update, Samsung will offer three new two new modes:

Basic Protection: When your battery is charged to 100%, charging will stop until the battery level drops down to 95%, and then charging will start again.

When your battery is charged to 100%, charging will stop until the battery level drops down to 95%, and then charging will start again. Adaptive Protection: Charging will pause at 80% while you are sleeping and finish charging to 100% just before you wake up.

Charging will pause at 80% while you are sleeping and finish charging to 100% just before you wake up. Maximum Protection: Your battery will completely stop charging when it reaches 80% and will not resume unless the battery level drops below 80%.

The Maximum protection was previously available on most Galaxy devices, and the Basic and Adaptive options will enable users to take additional, less extreme steps to protect the lifespan of their batteries.