Samsung’s Unpacked event brought a ton of new devices, introducing the new Galaxy Z Flip 5, Galaxy Z Fold 5, the new Galaxy Tab S9 series, as well as the new Galaxy Watch 6 series smartwatches. Alongside the new devices, Samsung also announced the new One UI 6 Beta program today that brings more customization and personalization features, as well as new features and design changes to the platform.

The new One UI 6 Beta update is based on the latest Android 14, and it’ll become available for Galaxy S23 series owners in three selected locations, including the US, Germany, and South Korea. The program will likely expand in the coming weeks to more regions and include more devices, but in the meantime, let’s take a look at some of the information that we already know.

What’s new in One UI 6 Beta?

Source: Samsung

Samsung added new customization options and a new simplified design that’ll completely revamp the quick settings panel. The panel will introduce the new pill-shaped redesign that Google introduced with Android 12. The new design will apply to the entire panel, but only the Wi-Fi and Bluetooth toggles will switch to the rounded shape, while the rest of the functions will be housed separately in their own sections.

One UI 6 will also enable users to set different lock screens that match the selected Mode or Routine, similar to how iOS allows similar customization when modes are triggered automatically.

A new camera widget will also allow users to pre-select camera modes and photo-saving locations. These changes will allow users to complete everyday tasks faster, improving productivity and reducing the new for additional time and taps. The new One UI 6 update will also bring additional security and privacy features to ensure information is stored securely, although Samsung didn’t provide an insight as to what these might be.

Where is One UI 6 Beta available?

The Samsung One UI 6 Beta program is currently only available in the US, Germany, and South Korea. The program isn’t yet available in other regions, so if you live outside of these countries, you’ll have to wait a bit longer.

What devices are supported in the One UI 6 Beta program?

Samsung is currently rolling out the One UI 6 update for the Samsung Galaxy S23 series, which consists of the Galaxy S23, Galaxy S23+, and Galaxy S23 Ultra smartphones.

Once the Beta program is concluded, Samsung is expected to reveal the One UI 6 update for most of its recent flagship, midranger, and even some budget devices. The list usually contains the most recent Galaxy S-series, Z Fold and Flip series, A-series, F-series, and Xcover-series smartphones. As for tablets, we’d expect Samsung to support the latest Galaxy Tab S9 series, as well as the Galaxy Tab S8 series of high-end devices.

How to install One UI 6 Beta and sign up for the Beta program?

Users with eligible devices and in supported regions can open the Samsung Members app on their devices and sign up for the One UI 6 Beta program. The new Android 14-based software update will provide the latest features and design improvements, and enrolling a compatible device takes just a few taps.

As always, we recommend you back up all of your files and applications before signing up for the Beta software. Beta releases can be unstable, and it could impact the daily usage of your device by draining the battery, and with some essential features breaking and not working. A factory reset could be required to roll back to a stable release that could wipe everything from your device.