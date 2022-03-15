Samsung announces One UI 4.1 is coming to Galaxy Z Fold 3, Flip 3, & more

Samsung today announced that it will soon start rolling out One UI 4.1 update to Galaxy Z Fold 3 and Galaxy Z Flip 3 users. The software first debuted with the flagship Galaxy S22 series last month, and the company has now announced that it will be rolling out to other Galaxy devices soon. Samsung, in the press release, says:

Starting with the Galaxy Z Fold3 and Galaxy Z Flip3, the software update will include the Galaxy S21 series, Galaxy A series, and Tab S7 FE. The update will extend to even more Galaxy devices, including the S20 series, Z Fold, Z Flip, Note series, S10 series, A series, and Tab S series.

Read: One UI 4.1 on Galaxy S22 series: All new features

After announcing that One UI 4.1 will be soon available on Galaxy Z flip 3 and Fold 3, Samsung has highlighted some of the features that will be available on the Galaxy devices running One UI 4.1. Like the S22 series, all the One UI 4.1 devices will be able to take advantage of Google Duo screen sharing. Google Duo Live Sharing is similar to SharePlay on Apple devices wherein you'll be able to share your screen with your friends and even collaborate. This only supports a handful of apps right now, including Google Arts & Culture, Google Maps, Jamboard, Samsung Notes, Samsung Gallery, and YouTube.

Samsung has also announced that the Expert RAW camera app will be available on other Galaxy devices running One UI 4.1. "Expert RAW will become available on Galaxy Z Fold3 in April 2022 and Galaxy S20 Ultra, Galaxy Note20 Ultra, and Galaxy Z Fold2 later in this year," says Samsung.

Samsung's version of Magic Eraser, Object Eraser, will also be available on devices running One UI 4.1. With this feature, Samsung says that you'll be able to remove distracting objects in the background, shadows thrown on the subject, and even reflections on the windows. This feature will be available in the Photo Editor app on Galaxy devices and is compatible with only the Galaxy S10 series and the newer devices.

In addition to these features, the Grammarly-powered keyboard, Enhanced Photo Share, and Quick Share will also be available on eligible Galaxy devices running One UI 4.1. Enhanced Photo Share will automatically optimize the picture before it's shared while the Quick Share feature will allow users to "instantly send multiple photos, videos, and files at once."

Grammarly-powered Samsung keyboard will not only suggest grammar check and typos but also writing improvements as you type. "You will also have the opportunity to get more advanced suggestions — such as ideas to improve sentence clarity, find compelling synonyms, write with fluency and more — to take your writing to the next level," says Samsung.

Samsung hasn't announced the availability just yet, but we expect the One UI 4.1 update to go live sooner than later.

Source: Samsung