Android 12 will likely launch officially in the coming weeks, and OEMs are working hard to prepare and finalize their own versions of the new operating system for their flagship devices. Samsung hasn’t yet launched the Beta party, but that might soon change as it looks like a One UI 4.0 Beta based on Android 12 for the Galaxy S21 series might launch soon.

Spotted by SamMobile (via XDA-Developers), Samsung has started to update some of its first-party software to support the upcoming Android 12 version. This could mean that One UI 4.0 Beta is nearing its release, and it may soon be available. The company updated its One Hand Operating+ application on the Galaxy Store, adding support for Android 12.

Last month, Samsung officially confirmed in a forum post that the upcoming One UI 4 beta version would be based on Android 12, and it would be available to the Galaxy S21, Galaxy S21 Plus, and the Galaxy S21 Ultra flagship devices. As usual, the company mentioned that everyone would be able to participate in the Beta who registered through the Samsung members app and signed up to try out the new version.

A banner was also posted by Samsung South Korea (via Tizen Help) that revealed that Samsung was planning on rolling out Android 12 beta for the Galaxy S21 series between September and October; however, we haven’t heard much about it until now.

Android 12 is on schedule to roll out in the coming weeks, and it has reached platform stability with its Beta 4 update that rolled out two weeks ago. The new APIs and behavior changes have been finalized, and it is now up to the Android and Google team to decide when to press the button and roll it out officially, first to Pixel devices.

One UI 4.0 will bring some revamped interface changes, including new iconography, colors, and of course, Material You elements throughout the interface. Hopefully, the new One UI will also have fewer ads. The new version will also come with many optimizations, especially for the Snapdragon 888 and Exynos 2100 chipsets and devices.