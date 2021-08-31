Samsung has improved the software and One UI 3.1.1 on its latest Galaxy Z Fold 3 and Z Flip 3 devices to make the experience more seamless. Especially on the new Z Fold 3, the software has a lot more desktop-like features that let users use multiple apps simultaneously and with ease.

Today, Samsung has announced that it will start rolling out One UI 3.1.1 to the Galaxy Z Fold 2 5G, Galaxy Z Flip 5G, and the Galaxy Z Flip, and the original Samsung Galaxy Fold will also receive the update around a week later.

One UI 3.1.1 offers a lot of new and unique features that let users take advantage of the more screen real estate and the unique form factors.

Drag & Split

Samsung One UI 3.1.1’s new feature lets you drag a link to the edge of the screen and open it in a new window to view other content on the screen simultaneously.

Step-by-step guide:

Press down on the link you want to open

Drag the link to wherever you want to on the edge of your screen to open a new window.

Multi-Active Window and Natural Window Switching

The new Multi-Active Window lets you use up to three apps simultaneously on the screen. The apps can be arranged in your customized layout, and a 4th pop-up window can also be added in the center if you want something more.

Rotate All Apps

The new feature allows apps to smoothly transition to the proper UX to match the portrait or landscape aspect ratio.

Step-by-step guide:

Go to Settings

Click Advanced Features

Go to Labs

Click on Auto-rotate apps

Choose between two options: Keep app’s orientation or Match phone’s orientation.

Set Aspect Ratio for Apps

Customizable aspect ratios give you the freedom to see and use applications the way it is most comfortable. Instagram cuts off content when using on full screen, but it works well in 16:9, even if there is a lot of wasted space on the sides.

Step-by-step guide:

Go to Labs

Click on Customized App Aspect Ratios

Click on apps to customize aspect ratios

Select one of four options: Fullscreen, 16:9, 4:3, and App default

App Split View

App Split View is available in messages, and it allows you to see the message list on the left of the screen and selected conversations on the right. The feature can now be enabled for apps that do not come with built-in App Split View support.

Step-by-step guide:

Go to Labs

Click on App split view

Select apps for the App split view

Flex Mode Panel

You can now enable Flex mode in settings for apps that don’t support it by default. The new feature will put buttons on the bottom half of the screen such as brightness, volume, screenshot, and a quick panel.

Step-by-step guide:

Go to Labs

Select Multi-window for all apps “On”

Click on the Flex mode panel

Select apps for the Flex mode panel

Pin your Favorite Apps with Taskbar

The edge panel can now be pinned to the edge of the device, making it look and function like a taskbar that we’re all familiar with. You can easily drag & drop applications, open customized split view applications, or open new ones. Everything you need is only one tap away.

Step-by-step guide:

Go to Labs

Select “on” next to Pin your favorite apps

Swipe left on the handle to open up the tray

Tap the grid icon to see all your apps and edit

Tap Pin and the Taskbar will be pinned to the side of the screen

Cover Screen Mirroring

The cover screen and the main screen can now be mirrored for a more seamless and intuitive experience. It lets you have the same setup and layout of the home screen on both the cover and main screen.

Step-by-step guide:

Go to Settings

Select Home screen

Click on Cover Screen mirroring

