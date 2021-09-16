Notice how every new flagship smartphone, including the new iPhone 13 series, feature an OLED display and sometimes 90hz or even 120 Hz — Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 3 for example. The OLED displays for smartphones are widely available, however, the thing is almost absent on today’s laptops, of which most use a 60Hz LCD panel. Even though we started getting phones with OLED displays way back, laptops with 90Hz OLED displays are very rare, but, not so more.

Samsung Display has started mass-producing 14-inch and 16-inch 90Hz OLED panels for laptops and the first ones to feature it are the upcoming 14-inch laptops from Asus. Samsung is the world’s largest smartphone panel maker has been also a major supplier of OLED panels for global laptop manufacturers, including ASUS, Lenovo, Dell, HP, and Samsung Electronics. The company is now moving the industry forward with its 90Hz OLED panels for laptops.

Samsung Display says, “The 90Hz OLED panel offers more options for consumers who are looking to enjoy high-performance content on their laptops. With our innovative OLEDs, we’re further pioneering and leading the market in display technologies that offer superior image quality.”

There are some other advantages over LCD as well. The company claims its 90Hz OLED panels showed a 10% improvement in blur length over a 120Hz LCD panel in video playback. This means smoother animations, regardless of what you’re doing.

With Samsung starting to shift to OLED panels for laptops, you can expect companies to launch their new laptops with an OLED panel, with the first one being ZenBook 14 and Vivobook Pro from Asus. There’s also a possibility that the screen might be featured on next-gen MacBooks since Apple is keen to shift to 14-inch and 16-inch screen sizes on its MacBook Pro series.

Source: Samsung Display