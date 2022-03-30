Samsung launches new series of OLED, 4K, and 8K TVs, as well as brand new Soundbars

Samsung Electronics today announced its 2022 line of Neo QLED 4K and 8K, OLED, QLED 4K, and LifeStyle TVs. The company also launched several new soundbars with new features and improvements to the sound quality. The new lineup of TVs focus on personalized experiences around lifestyles, passions, and spaces to uniquely fit into every home.

Samsung Soundbars

Samsung also updated its soundbar lineup with new devices. The new speakers feature an even more immersive theater experience. The new 2022 Q Series and S Series feature Dolby Atmos technology, and they can output sound from Wi-Fi-enabled TVs with no cables. The company says that Q-Symphony has up to 22 audio channels that will connect automatically and optimize the sound.

The HW-Q99B features an immersive, rich, and deep experience. The Q Series flagship has 11. 1.4 channel sound bringing live-action into the homes. It has an updated subwoofer with an acoustic lens design that can evenly disperse sound while outputting low-frequency performance.

The new HW-Q910B has 9.1.2 channel configuration for high-quality audio. The HW-Q800B has side-firing speakers that provide 5.1.2 channels.

has 9.1.2 channel configuration for high-quality audio. The has side-firing speakers that provide 5.1.2 channels. The HW-S800B Ultra-Slim Soundba r is the latest in the S Series, and it’s a 1.6-inch deep soundbar, featuring an all-in-one speaker. Samsung says that it’s a perfect match with the Samsung Lifestyle TVs, since it also features a minimalistic design and packs support for Dolby Atmos, and DTS Virtual:X. It also has a 6.5-inch cubic subwoofer.

Samsung didn't share much details, but the HW-S801B will also be available.

Samsung Lifestyle Screens

Samsung upgraded several of its high-end and popular TVs, including The Frame, The Serif, and The Sero models. The company also announced that the Freestyle is now available, which was announced at CES 2022. The new TVs come with a number of improvements and enhancements over their 2021 counterparts:

The Frame is now equipped with an anti-reflective matte finish that adds a unique texture to the art displayed on the large display. The images will look even more realistic than before. The Frame is available in different sizes ranging from 85-32-inches, and it will be available in mid-April. The 2022 43-inch model starts at $999.99.

The Serif will be available in 65, 55, and 43-inches, and it will also feature the new anti-reflective coating. It will be available in late May.

The Sero will also feature an anti-reflective coating, and it will have a unique ability to play content in horizontal and portrait modes from mobile devices. It will have a single 43-inch model, and it will be available in June.

Samsung QLED 4K

Samsung’s latest QLED 4K series include the new Q80B and Q60B models. The new TVs can automatically convert content up to 4K, using the Quantum Processor, and it provides deep blacks and bright whites. It also supports Quantum HDR, and it has Direct Full Array, to provide an even better viewing experience.

The Q80B comes in 85, 75, 65, 55, and 50-inch sizes, and it’s available today, starting at $999.99.

The Q60B comes in 85, 75, 70, 65, 60, 55, 50, and 43-inch models, and it’s also available from today, starting at $549.99.

Samsung OLED

The new S95B Samsung OLED Smart TV, provides a great unique experience with realistic deep blacks and bright whites. The TV packs the same Neural Quantum Processor 4K to optimize scenes, and it can play content at up to 120Hz. The new OLED Smart TV packs the same amount of power under the hood as the Samsung Neo QLED 4K TVs.

The S95B will be available in two sizes, 65 and 55-inches, and it will be available in mid-April. It can be pre-ordered today, starting at $2,199.

Samsung Neo QLED 4K

The new Samsung Neo QLED 4K TVs use the latest Quantum MiniLED technology that delivers better contrast and reduce blooming effects for a more enjoyable 4K viewing experience. Samsung is launching three new Neo QLED 4K TVs with 120Hz displays and realistic 3D sound:

The QN95B (in 85, 75, 65, and 55-inches) will be available in early May.

The QN90B (in 85, 75, 65, and 55, 50, and 43-inches) is available now, starting at $1,599.

The QN85B (in 85, 75, 65, and 55-inches) is available now, starting at $1,499.

Samsung Neo QLED 8K

The new Samsung Neo QLED 8K TV delivers the most premium viewing experience from Samsung, thanks to the new Neural Quantum Processor 8K with AI. The company announced two brand new models, including the QN900B, and QN800B, both available in 85, 75, and 65-inches. The QN900B will be available in mid to late April, while the QN800B model will be available in early April.

The 65-inch QN900B will start at $4,999, the 75-inch at $6,499, and the largest 85-inch at $8,499.