Lately, we’ve come across multiple reports that Samsung is bringing S Pen support to more smartphones, rather than keeping it exclusive to the Galaxy Note family. Experts opined that bringing stylus support will just be another productive add-on and might serve as an incentive for potential buyers to spend north of a thousand dollars on a Samsung flagship. For Samsung, it would mean diversification of a very productive feature. Either way, it will be a win-win situation for everyone. Now, Samsung has officially hinted that stylus support will make its way to more devices than just the Galaxy Note portfolio in 2021, and the most likely candidate appears for that shift appears to be the Galaxy S21 series.

“We’ve also been paying attention to people’s favorite aspects of the Galaxy Note experience and are excited to add some of its most well-loved features to other devices in our lineup,” Samsung Electronics’ President and Head of Mobile Communications Business, TM Roh wrote in a blog post. “Limitations and boundaries are for other brands. At Samsung, we relentlessly test the existing rules because we know the margins for what technology can do are confined only by the scope of our imagination — and ours knows no bounds.”

ALSO READ: Samsung Galaxy S21+ and Galaxy S21 Ultra appear in leaked live images

The Samsung executive didn’t namedrop the Galaxy S21, but the promise of delivering breakthrough capabilities with its upcoming portfolio of smartphones next year is a clear sign. The Galaxy S line has traditionally served as the test-bed for smartphone innovation at Samsung, especially when it comes to design and camera prowess. Samsung will likely do the same with the best in its upcoming flagship lineup – Galaxy S21 Ultra – equipping it with the most powerful hardware it can lay its hands on.

But adding stylus support to the Galaxy S21 Ultra will make it an even better deal. However, it is quite likely that Samsung will only offer S Pen support, and won’t actually ship the Galaxy S21 Ultra with the S Pen positioned in a slot akin to the Galaxy Note family. A few weeks ago, prolific leakster IceUniverse also claimed that the Galaxy S21 Ultra will offer S Pen support.