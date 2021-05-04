Over the past few weeks, we’ve come across multiple rumors surrounding an upcoming Samsung smartphone called the Galaxy A82 5G. Today, Samsung has officially confirmed that the phone is indeed in the pipeline – although, the confirmation appears to have been an accident. The company has listed the Galaxy A82 on its software update database, which is a clear indication that an official launch is not too far off.

Multiple reports claim that the Galaxy A82 5G will be a refashioned version of the Galaxy Quantum 2 that was recently launched in South Korea. While rebranding an old phone doesn’t sound like an appealing idea on paper, the phone’s internal hardware is quite impressive. The Galaxy A82 5G will come equipped with a flagship-grade QHD+ (1,440 x 3200 pixels) that offers a 120Hz refresh rate. So far, Samsung has kept such pixel-dense screens with a high-refresh-rate exclusive to its flagships. However, the recent Galaxy A-series phones have been reaching new heights, so it won’t be surprising to see the Galaxy A82 5G pull off something similar.

At its heart, the upcoming Samsung phone will offer Qualcomm’s Snapdragon 855+ SoC ticking alongside 8 gigs of RAM and 128GB of onboard storage that is further expandable via a microSD card of up to 1TB capacity. A 4,500mAh battery with support for 25W fast charging keeps the lights on, while an in-display fingerprint sensor handles authentication. The design is reminiscent of the Galaxy A52 5G and A72 that were launched earlier this year, but the bezels will be even thinner on the yet-to-be-announced phone.

Coming to the camera hardware, the Galaxy A82 5G relies on a triple-lens setup that includes a 64MP main snapper, a 12MP sensor for ultra-wide photography, a 5MP macro shooter. Selfie and video calling duties will be handled by a 10MP camera. From the looks of it, the Galaxy A82 5G appears to be a fairly well-equipped smartphone and might prove to be a popular choice among buyers who seek flagship-grade hardware without having to spend a lot of money.