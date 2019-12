Samsung is allegedly offering discounts for its¬†foundry services, according to unnamed sources cited by DigiTimes, in order to win over some of TSMC‘s clients.

Taiwan’s TSMC is in a strong leading position, having secured almost its entire capacity. With better prices, Samsung is trying to lure potentially unsatisfied clients over, as TSMC “sees tight capacity at its advanced nodes because of strong demand“, the report notes.

Source: DigiTimes