Upcoming Galaxy devices to feature repurposed ocean plastics

Samsung Galaxy S22 is only a couple of days away. Ahead of the big announcement, Samsung Electronics has announced that it has made a new material for its devices from ocean-bound plastic. Samsung says that the new material is made out of "repurposed ocean-bound discarded fishing nets" and the new material will make its debut alongside the Galaxy S22 series.

"This material marks another step in our Galaxy for the Planet journey that aims to minimize our environmental footprint and help foster more sustainable lifestyles for the Galaxy community," said Samsung in its blog post.

As Samsung notes in its post, when we think of ocean plastic, we generally think of a water bottle or a grocery bag drifting on the shore of the ocean. However, one of the biggest plastic contributors to the ocean is fishing nets. Samsung says that nearly 640,000 tons of fishing nets are abandoned and discarded into the ocean every year.

These ‘ghost nets’ are responsible for trapping and entangling marine life, damaging coral reefs, and natural habitats, and even ending up in our food and water sources. So, to repurpose this unused and abandoned plastic, Samsung is repurposing its efforts to make the new Galaxy devices out of a new material that is made out of the fishing net's plastic.

Samsung is committed to addressing ocean plastic pollution in a way that will positively impact not only the environment but also the lives of all Galaxy users. This new technological advancement marks a notable achievement in the company’s journey to deliver tangible environmental actions and protect the planet for generations to come.

It's great to see Samsung joining companies like Microsoft in creating a more sustainable future. Microsoft also announced a new Ocean Plastic Mouse last year that features a shell that is made out of 20% recovered plastic. Just like Microsoft, Samsung is also looking to push its sustainability efforts with the new material made out of ocean-bound plastic. In 2019, Samsung started using sustainable materials in the box and packaging of its Galaxy devices.

Samsung says that it will unveil more about its vision for a sustainable future at the Galaxy Unpacked event later this week.

Source: Samsung