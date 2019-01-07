Samsung announces high-end gaming laptop, two stylish notebooks

Samsung is kicking off the 2019 CES by announcing its high-end gaming laptop, the Samsung Notebook Odyssey (image above and below). In their own words, it’s a computer “for players looking to dominate the competition”. Early 2019 is the only information we have on availability, and there’s no pricing information at the moment.

Samsung is proud of the Notebook Odyssey design and finish, and is especially calling out the reduced bezels which allow for a screen with a 144Hz refresh rate, pretty much like the ASUS ROG Mothership.

The Samsung Notebook Odyssey has a 15.6-inch Full HD display and it’s powered by an Intel Core i7 processor paired with 16GB of RAM. These specs are weaker than what ASUS managed to put on the spec sheet of the ROG Mothership we’ve seen earlier. Other notable features include the NVIDIA GeForce RTX 2080 GPU, either 256GB SSD 1TB HDD storage, as well as Stereo speakers with Dolby Atmos. It weighs 5.2lbs, it’s built from Aluminium True Metal, and it has a 54Wh battery.

The Samsung Notebook 9 Pro (images above) comes with an Active Pen with more than 4000 levels of pressure sensitivity. It will be available in early 2019, and is aimed at consumers that prefer a stylish notebook. It features a 13.3-inch FHD display with 6.7mm bezels, and runs on the 8th Gen Intel Core i7-8565U CPU. Packed with 8GB of RAM and 256GB of storage, it uses the Intel UHD 620 graphics chip, and runs on Windows 10 Home.

Built out of Aluminium True Metal and with a 55Wh battery that supports fast charging, the Samsung Notebook 9 Pro weighs 2.84 lbs. It has all the ports required, including the 3.5mm headphone jack, and comes with a fingerprint scanner for added security. Multimedia fans will listen to sound coming out of the two 1.5W speakers.

The Samsung Notebook Flash (images above) will be priced at $349.99 and will be available on January 15, 2019 at Amazon and Samsung’s website. It is made of plastic and is aimed at those who want a laptop on the cheap. It is powered either by the Intel Celeron N4000 (in which case it costs $349.99) or the Intel Pentium Silver N5000 (the price goes up to $399.99).

It packs 4GB of RAM and 64GB of storage, has a 39Wh battery and weighs 3.02 lbs. The Notebook Flash features a 13.3-inch FHD LED display, has a fingerprint scanner, and brings back memories by employing a retro-style typewriter keyboard. Music comes out of two 1.5W speakers, and it runs on Windows 10 Home.