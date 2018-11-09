Samsung WILL adopt the notch | Pocketnow Daily

OnePlus 6T: Unlock the Speed.

On Pocketnow Daily, Samsung has just shown off new screen technology and it will be adopting the notch in a near future. Samsung also showed off its One UI which adopts the color of the physical phone— does it hint to a pink and a green Galaxy S10? Apple has just ordered a ton of LG OLED displays for their upcoming iPhones, though Samsung is still manufacturing most of them. The Fossil Sport Smartwatch is now available and it is the second watch to feature the Snapdragon 3100. We end today’s show with Best Buy’s Pre-Black Friday deals on Smart Displays and Apple products.



