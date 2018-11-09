Samsung WILL adopt the notch | Pocketnow Daily
On Pocketnow Daily, Samsung has just shown off new screen technology and it will be adopting the notch in a near future. Samsung also showed off its One UI which adopts the color of the physical phone— does it hint to a pink and a green Galaxy S10? Apple has just ordered a ton of LG OLED displays for their upcoming iPhones, though Samsung is still manufacturing most of them. The Fossil Sport Smartwatch is now available and it is the second watch to feature the Snapdragon 3100. We end today’s show with Best Buy’s Pre-Black Friday deals on Smart Displays and Apple products.
- Samsung unveils foldable smartphone, adopts the notch
- Pink and Green Samsung Galaxy S10 in the cards?
- Apple will get 400,000 OLED displays from LG
- Fossil Sport Smartwatch debuts as second Snapdragon Wear 3100 watch
- Best Buy has more early Black Friday discounts on Apple products and other devices
