Android

Samsung WILL adopt the notch | Pocketnow Daily

Contents

OnePlus 6T: Unlock the Speed.

On Pocketnow Daily, Samsung has just shown off new screen technology and it will be adopting the notch in a near future. Samsung also showed off its One UI which adopts the color of the physical phone— does it hint to a pink and a green Galaxy S10? Apple has just ordered a ton of LG OLED displays for their upcoming iPhones, though Samsung is still manufacturing most of them. The Fossil Sport Smartwatch is now available and it is the second watch to feature the Snapdragon 3100. We end today’s show with Best Buy’s Pre-Black Friday deals on Smart Displays and Apple products.


Discuss This Post

Share This Post

Watch the Latest Pocketnow Videos

Posted In
Accessories, Android, BlackBerry, iOS, Other OS, Phones, Tablets, Wearables, Windows
Tags
Pocketnow Daily, Video
,
About The Author
Jules Wang
Jules Wang is News Editor for Pocketnow and one of the hosts of the Pocketnow Weekly Podcast. He came onto the team in 2014 as an intern editing and producing videos and the podcast while he was studying journalism at Emerson College. He graduated the year after and entered into his current position at Pocketnow, full-time.
OnePlus 6T - The Need For Speed