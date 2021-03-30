Samsung introduced its new range of Neo QLED 8K TVs at CES 2021. They went up for pre-orders soon after. These new TVs upgrade the viewing experience by utilizing an all-new light source technology that packs more light in the same space with smaller LEDs. Now, the devices have received Wi-Fi 6E certification, which makes them the first TVs in the world to do so.

The Samsung Neo QLED TVs – QN900A and QN800A – are now the first TVs in the world to receive the Wi-Fi 6E certification. For the unaware, Wi-Fi 6E uses the 6GHz band to improve data transfer speeds alongside offering the usual 2.4GHz and 5GHz bands. The new WiFi standard also delivers data with very low interference and latency. The new Galaxy S21 Ultra is also Wi-Fi 6E compatible.

Now, the Samsung Neo QLED 8K TVs can support larger bandwidth loads, process faster multi-gigabit data, enable low latency and provide reliable and secure connectivity.

“As the global leader in the TV industry, Samsung is proud to have achieved the world’s first Wi-Fi 6E certification on our TVs,” said Younghun Choi, Executive Vice President of Visual Display Business at Samsung Electronics. “With a growing set of immersive content experiences and features across the home, the certification provides Neo QLED 8K TV owners with even better access to the things they love to do.”

The Samsung Neo QLED Q900 eliminates lenses that capture and transmit light from the backlight. Alternatively, each compact LED chip is designed to emit light on its own. It helps the TV to control the brightness more finely. Further, the device comes with new Quantum Processor that offers AI support to optimize 8K picture and industry-first Multi-Intelligence AI Upscaling. It makes sound correspond to onscreen movement with Virtual Object Tracking Sound. The TV measures 0.9mm thin.

The 65-inch QN900A Samsung Neo QLED 8K Smart TV 2021 costs $4,999.99. On the other hand, the QN800A is available for $3,499.99.