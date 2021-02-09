Samsung Neo QLED-2

Samsung announced the New QLED 2021 TV series at CES 2021. These upgrade the viewing experience by utilizing an all-new light source technology. With smaller LED lights, more lights can be packed in the same space. Now, the company has announced their price. Moreover, these devices are now up for pre-order.

Unlike other LED backlights, the Q900 eliminates lenses that capture and transmit light from the backlight. Instead, each compact LED chip is designed to emit light on its own. Brightness is more finely controlled as well. The new Quantum Processor comes with AI to optimize 8K picture and industry-first Multi-Intelligence AI Upscaling and make sound correspond to onscreen movement with Virtual Object Tracking Sound. It measures just 0.9mm thin.

You can use Remote Access on Samsung devices that allows you to connect various devices to Smart  TVs—so you can surf the web or play games from your TV screen with a connected mouse, keyboard, and  PC. And when you need to get some work done, you can also directly access MS Office 365 through the TV’s web browser. Now, you can simply install an app on your computer and log into your Samsung Account—and your TV will automatically connect. 

You can also use Samsung Multi-View, which is a platform built into all Samsung QLED TVs. With Multi-View, you can enjoy all your favorite content—all at once—on your TV, from cable channels to streaming platforms to  apps to gaming consoles to content from your wireless devices. It is cost-free.

The 65-inch QN900A Samsung Neo QLED 8K Smart TV 2021 costs $4,999.99. Further, the 65-inch QN800A Samsung Neo QLED 8K Smart TV (2021) is available for $3,499.99. On the other hand, the 55-inch variants are priced at $1,799.99 and $1,599.99. You can pre-order them here.

I’ve been associated with the tech industry since 2014 when I built my first blog. I’ve worked with Digit, one of India’s largest tech publications. As of now, I’m working as a News Editor at Pocketnow, where I get paid to use and write about cutting-edge tech. You can reach out to me at [email protected]
You May Also Like
apple pocketnow
Pocketnow Daily: Apple’s NEW AirPods Pro & More: Sooner Than Expected? (video)
On today’s Pocketnow Daily, we talk about Apple’s upcoming AirPods Pro, OnePlus 9 leaks, iOS 14 issues, and more.
Redesigned MacBook
B&H has several MacBook Pro models, Smart TVs and more on sale
B&H has tons of deals available right now, you can save on a new 13-inch MacBook Pro with Apple Silicon, Smart TVs and more
android tV update
Android TV update gives it a Google TV-inspired makeover
The new look for Android TV will start showing up for users in the US, Canada, Australia, Germany, and France starting today.