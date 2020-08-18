During the Galaxy Unpacked event earlier this month, Samsung announced that that it will offer ‘three generations of Android OS upgrades” for its devices, but didn’t reveal the entire list of eligible hardware. Today, the company has named all the smartphones and tablets that will get sweet software update love for at least three major Android upgrades. Here’s the full list:

Galaxy S series : Galaxy S20 Ultra 5G, S20 Ultra, S20+ 5G, S20+, S20 5G, S20 in addition to S10 5G, S10+, S10, S10e, S10 Lite and upcoming S series devices

: Galaxy S20 Ultra 5G, S20 Ultra, S20+ 5G, S20+, S20 5G, S20 in addition to S10 5G, S10+, S10, S10e, S10 Lite and upcoming S series devices Galaxy Note series : Galaxy Note20 Ultra 5G, Note20 Ultra, Note20 5G, Note20, Note10+ 5G, Note10+, Note10 5G, Note10, Note10 Lite and upcoming Note series devices

: Galaxy Note20 Ultra 5G, Note20 Ultra, Note20 5G, Note20, Note10+ 5G, Note10+, Note10 5G, Note10, Note10 Lite and upcoming Note series devices Galaxy Foldable devices : Galaxy Z Fold2 5G, Z Fold2, Z Flip 5G, Z Flip, Fold 5G, Fold and upcoming Z series devices

: Galaxy Z Fold2 5G, Z Fold2, Z Flip 5G, Z Flip, Fold 5G, Fold and upcoming Z series devices Galaxy A series : Galaxy A71 5G, A71, A51 5G, A51, A90 5G and select upcoming A series devices

: Galaxy A71 5G, A71, A51 5G, A51, A90 5G and select upcoming A series devices Tablets: Galaxy Tab S7+ 5G, Tab S7+, Tab S7 5G3, Tab S7, Tab S6 5G4, Tab S6, Tab S6 Lite and upcoming Tab S series devices

Unsurprisingly, the list mostly comprises of flagship devices, but there are a few 5G-ready Galaxy A-series smartphones as well that will enjoy at least three major Android updates. Samsung also mentioned that the Galaxy S20 range will get the Android 11 update later this year.

Source: Samsung Newsroom