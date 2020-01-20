Author
Samsung has appointed Roh Tae-moon (image above) as head of the company’s mobile division, Reuters reports. He is the youngest president, at 51 years of age. DJ Koh, the former head of mobile and company co-CEO will continue to lead Samsung’s IT & mobile communications division, which will oversee the mobile segment.

The young executive is known to be decisive and so is likely to respond swiftly to that change to defend Samsung’s lead from Huawei

Tom Kang,Counterpoint

HUAWEI has been inching closer and closer to Samsung’s number one position, making it no secret that the Chinese company wants to take over. With the roll-out of 5G and the shift in the industry, Samsung hopes that Roh Tae-moon can prevent that from happening.

Source: Reuters

