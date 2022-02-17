Samsung to host its MWC 2022 event on February 27

Samsung's last major announcement — the Galaxy S22 and Tab S8 series launch — was just a few days ago. But, the company is already gearing up for its next event as Samsung has announced that it will host its MWC Event 2022 on February 27 at 7:00 PM CET or 1:00 PM ET. The event will be streamed on Samsung's YouTube channel.

In the press release, Samsung says, "Samsung Electronics is once again redefining the future of how we work and how we learn. Join the Samsung Galaxy Mobile World Congress (MWC) Event 2022 on February 27 to see how Samsung is leading the connected experience."

It's hard to tell what Samsung has in store for us at the MWC event. The official teaser shows off many devices, including foldables, phones, tablets, and watches flying around. It's possible that Samsung will announce its new laptops. The Galaxy Book Pro lineup was announced during the same time frame last year so Samsung could be cooking an update for that. Also, Samsung recently announced its phone and foldables, so new devices are expected in that segment.

We'll get to know everything on February 27th. Stay tuned to Pocketnow to be among the first ones to see what Samsung has been working on behind the scenes.

Source: Samsung