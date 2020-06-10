Back in April, we came across a report from South Korea claiming that Samsung will source OLED panel for the upcoming Galaxy S flagship – tentatively called the Galaxy S21 – from BOE. Well, it now appears that BOE is out of the equation, and Samsung Display will again provide the panels for the upcoming Galaxy S series flagships.

As per a report from Korea-based DDaily, BOE failed to pass Samsung’s display quality test. In fact, the panels provided by BOE reportedly failed at the very first quality analysis test, but the company plans to re-apply for another round of testing for 6.67-inch flexible OLED panels demanded by Samsung.

Notably, BOE even failed to supply the first shipment of OLED panels for Apple’s upcoming iPhone 12 series. While it remains to be seen whether BOE finally manages to impress Samsung with the quality of its OLED panels, it is quite likely that the South Korean electronics giant will again knock at the doors of Samsung Display to supply OLED panels for the Galaxy S21 lineup.