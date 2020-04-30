Samsung has lately been playing with peppy colors for its wearable devices. Take for example the red and pink Galaxy Buds+ that were launched last month. Samsung is now apparently preparing to give its latest true wireless earbuds a new paintjob called Deep Blue.

The folks over at XDA-Developers spotted animations of the Galaxy Buds+ flaunting a Deep Blue color option in v1.7.47-22 of the SmartThings app. But do keep in mind that these are 3D renders, so the actual color of the wearable device might differ a little bit.

If one were to draw comparisons, the Deep Blue shade of the Galaxy Buds+ looks quite similar to the Aura Blue finish on the Galaxy S20+. Both the earbuds and the charging case sport a matching finish, but there is no information as to when the Deep Blue Galaxy Buds+ will hit the shelves.

Source: XDA-Developers

