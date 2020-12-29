Samsung has launched two clamshell foldable phones so far – the Galaxy Z Flip and its slightly faster 5G sibling – both of which came equipped with a flagship Snapdragon 8xx series SoC from Qualcomm. Now, a fresh leak suggests that Samsung might favor a non-flagship silicon for its next flip folding phone that might debut under the Galaxy Z Flip 3 name, instead of the more logical Galaxy Z Flip 2 moniker. Maybe wants to streamline the naming scheme of its foldable phones by launching the Galaxy Z Fold 3 and the Galaxy Z Flip 3 next year?

A 5G-enabled variant might also be in the pipeline.

The folks over at GalaxyClub have unearthed the model number of what they claim to be the Galaxy Z Flip 3 and it goes SM-F720F. Now, the letter ‘F’ suggests that this particular model is destined for the international market and that it will offer 4G support. The reason behind the latter assumption is that all Samsung phones with 5G support reportedly have the letter ‘B’ attached at the end of their model number. But as we mentioned earlier, a 5G model might be released for certain markets at a later date.

Now, going with a 4G-only phone means one thing – Samsung will have to make do with a non-flagship chipset. That is because Qualcomm’s current flagship – the Snapdragon 888 – comes with 5G as part of the package, and Samsung’s own Exynos 2100 SoC that will power the Galaxy S21 line next year also has 5G connectivity at its heart. Now, that leaves a few options on the table – Samsung can go with a mid-range Qualcomm chipset, or use the one-generation old Snapdragon 865 hooked up with a 4G modem and its own Exynos 990 SoC with a 4G modem linked to it.

However, the aforementioned details are based on speculations that have been drawn merely on the basis of a device’s model number. So yeah, nothing is concrete for now and Samsung might change its product strategy down the road for the Galaxy Z Flip 3. What do you think of the approach though? Do let us know in the comments below.