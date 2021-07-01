The Samsung Galaxy S21 FE has been delayed and postponed until the last quarter of this year due to the shortage of chipsets, but that doesn’t mean that the leaks will stop anytime soon. In fact, we saw the device get certified for 45W fast charging just yesterday.

According to a Mae-il Business (via GSMArena), the Samsung Galaxy S21 FE might ship with Samsung’s own Exynos chipset to markets such as Europe and North America. This would be a surprising move as Samsung has struck a deal with Qualcomm, and while none of the details of the partnership are public, we know that Samsung only ships Qualcomm equipped devices to the US.

Samsung has been struggling to launch new devices recently with high-end chipsets due to production, and supply issues. We heard a while ago that this might be the main reason why the Samsung Galaxy Note series was altogether cancelled this year. If the sources are true, it might mean that Samsung wants to avoid cancelling another product at all costs, even if that means looking for other ways that might not be liked by everyone, especially not by Qualcomm.

Launching the Galaxy S21 FE with an Exynos chipset makes sense and is logical why Samsung is considering it. It could turn away a lot of profits and let other key players take its market share, if they don’t launch something sooner or later. The impact of missing out could hurt the company and have negative effects. Samsung has been launching most, if not all of its devices with its own Exynos chipsets, except in the United States for many years now. It remains to be seen what this could mean for the partnership between the two giants. What’s known is that the new Exynos chipset might be more powerful than we first thought, thanks to the AMD partnership.

Would you buy a Samsung device with an Exynos chipset? Let us know in the comments!